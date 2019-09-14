Turner's scores help Virginia Tech pull past Furman

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Tre Turner scored second half touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Virginia Tech rally to a 24-17 victory over Furman on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead. Turner's 29-yard touchdown run with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.

Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first collegiate start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.

A fumble by Furman's Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis' 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.

Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.

TAKEAWAYS

Furman: The Paladins came into the game having amassed more than 500 yards of offense in their first two games, but outside of one 70-yard drive that led to a field goal late in the game, did little against Virginia Tech's defense. The Paladins' two touchdowns came after Virginia Tech turnovers gave them field position in Hokie territory.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies won, but didn't look particularly great again, and turnovers have been the problem. The Hokies entered the game tied for last among 130 FBS schools in turnover margin, and their two turnovers in the first half led to 14 Furman points. The Hokies now have turned the ball over eight times in three games this season.

UP NEXT

Furman: The Paladins begin Southern Conference play Saturday with a home game against Mercer.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have a bye week before resuming play Sept. 27 against Duke.