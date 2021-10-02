Turner's Grand Slam Sparks Dodgers Comeback

The Dodgers put together another incredible comeback on Friday against the Brewers to get the win and keep them alive in the NL West race. Trea Turner got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Eric Lauer in the first inning. Things took a turn for the worse when Clayton Kershaw was removed in the second inning with forearm discomfort. It wasn't looking good for Los Angeles as they fell behind 5-1 through four innings.

Meanwhile, the Giants held a 3-0 lead against the Padres in San Francisco. A loss for the Dodgers would seal their postseason fate and set them up for a one-game Wild Card match against the Cardinals. Turner had other plans. With two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, he sent the first pitch from Lauer over the left-field wall for an electric game-tying grand slam. The Dodgers would bring three more runs across the plate in the seventh inning before Kenley Jansen shut the door on the Brewers in the ninth for his 38th save.

With two games left to play, the Dodgers would need to win out while the Giants lose two games to force a tie-breaking 163rd game in San Francisco. Wherever the Dodgers end up, they'll likely have to continue on without much contribution from their iconic 33-year-old left-hander as Kershaw's injury outlook doesn't appear great. He had missed over two months with forearm inflammation and returned on September 13. Friday's start was his fifth back from the injury, but the issue seems to have resurfaced. A tough blow for the defending champs. Taking the mound on Saturday for the Dodgers will be Julio Urias as they try to take down Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Ranger Suarez vs. Marlins

7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 34% CSW

Suarez ended his season with a brilliant performance against the Marlins on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings to earn his eighth win. He scattered six hits and one walk while tossing 69-of-101 pitches for strikes with 15 whiffs to strike out nine batters. The 26-year-old left-hander has been excellent in any role throughout the season, even recording four saves. Suarez finishes the year with a 1.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts over 106 innings.

Wil Crowe vs. Reds

6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 37% CSW

Crowe's last start of the season was also his best as he tossed six scoreless innings against the Reds. He allowed just one hit and two walks, needing just 79 pitches to get through the outing. The 27-year-old right-hander induced 19 whiffs to strike out nine batters. Crowe ends the year with a 5.48 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts over 116 2/3 innings.

Hitters with an EDGE

Tyler O'Neill vs. Cubs

3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

O'Neill had a big day at the plate on Friday against the Cubs, collecting ten total bases on three extra-base hits. He put St. Louis on the board with a solo homer in the first inning off of Cory Abbott. The 26-year-old slugger connected again in the fourth for his second homer of the game and 34th on the year before adding a double in the sixth. O'Neill has broken out to a .284/.349/.557 slash line, 34 homers, 79 RBI, and 15 steals across 530 plate appearances.

Bryce Harper vs. Marlins

3-for-5, HR, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Harper smacked a double off the top of the right-field wall to score two runners in the third inning. He appeared to tweak his ankle on the play but remained in the game. Good thing he did as he looked just fine blasting a home run in the fifth off of Sandy Alcantara. The 28-year-old outfielder added a base hit to fall a triple short of the cycle. He's put together one of his best offensive campaigns, hitting .308/.428/.615 with 35 homers, 84 RBI, and 13 steals across 593 plate appearances.

Priority Pickup

Camilo Doval, RP - San Francisco Giants (available in 88 percent of Yahoo Leagues)

Doval has been lights out for the Giants since he was recalled on September 5, tossing 12 1/3 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts to just three walks. The 24-year-old hard-throwing right-hander has worked his way into the ninth-inning role in the absence of Jake McGee. Doval has the last three saves for the Giants. He could potentially help any team looking to make a last-minute push in the category.

Closing Time

Edwin Diaz vs. Braves

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (32nd save)

Diaz took the mound in the ninth inning with a one-run lead against the Braves on Friday. He struck out the final two batters to secure the win for the Mets and record his 32nd save. Diaz has a 3.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings. He remains the favorite for saves in New York going into 2022.

Jordan Roman vs. Orioles

1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (23rd save)

With the Orioles mounting a comeback in the eighth inning and the Blue Jays in a must-win situation, Romano was called on to shut the door on Baltimore and record a five-out save. He gave up a single and a walk before getting out the eighth inning, then struck out the side in the ninth for his 23rd save. Romano has been excellent on the year, posting a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts over 63 innings.

Andrew Kittredge vs. Yankees

1 IP, 4 H 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K (8th save)

Kittredge was summoned to close out the game against the Yankees with a three-run lead in the ninth inning. It nearly got away from him as the Yankees pushed two runs across the plate on four hits before Kittredge struck out the final two batters to secure the win. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 1.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts over 71 2/3 innings.

Hansel Robles vs Nationals

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (13th save)

Robles entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead against the Nationals and worked around two walks to close it out and secure the win for Boston. It was the third save for Robles since joining the Red Sox at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts over 68 innings while going 13-for-15 in save chances.

Kenley Jansen vs. Brewers

1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (38th save)

Jansen took over in the eighth inning to put out the Brewers' comeback attempt with a four-out save. He worked around an error in the ninth while striking out one batter for his 38th save on the season. The 34-year-old right-hander has posted an excellent 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts over 69 innings.

Raisel Iglesias vs. Mariners

1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (34th save)

Iglesias allowed a leadoff double to Kyle Seager in the ninth inning with a one-run lead, but held on to keep the Mariners off the board and secure the win for the Angels. The 31-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings while converting 34-of-39 save chances.

Camilo Doval vs. Padres

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (3rd save)

Doval took the mound in the ninth for the third time in four days for the Giants and was impressive yet again. He needed just 11 pitches to strike out two batters and lock down his third save in Jake McGee's absence.

Matchup of the Day

John Means (6-8, 3.32) vs. Alek Manoah (8-2, 3.35)

Saturday's matchup takes us to Toronto, where the Blue Jays are in must-win mode to keep their playoff chances alive. Friday's victory keeps them within one game of the second Wild Card spot in the American League. Taking the mound will be rookie 23-year-old right-hander Alek Manoah. He's been impressive in his first season, posting a 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings. On the other side, John Means will look to play spoiler as he brings a 3.32 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts over 143 2/3 innings.

American League Quick Hits: The Tigers are one team interested in pending free agent Carlos Correa... DJ LeMahieu was held out of the Yankees lineup Friday with right hip soreness... Cavan Biggio went 3-for-4 in his first start off the injured list... Chris Bassitt will not make another start this season... The White Sox activated Ryan Tepera from the injured list... Vimael Machin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stomach illness... The A's purchased the contract of Pete Kozma... The Orioles recalled Isaac Mattson from Triple-A and optioned Alexander Wells... The Royals optioned Tyler Zuber to Triple-A and recalled Sebastian Rivero... Cleveland placed Owen Miller on the bereavement list...

National League Quick Hits: Clayton Kershaw was removed from Friday's game against the Giants with forearm discomfort... Max Scherzer would start the NL Wild Card game for the Dodgers... The Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to terms on a contract for 2022... The Cubs reportedly "have had their eye on" Marcus Stroman for years... Edward Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger blister... The Cubs placed Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list... David Bote was placed on the COVID-19 injured list... Paolo Espino could start on short rest for the Nats on Sunday... The Braves will call up pitching prospect Spencer Strider... Joe Panik was designated for assignment... The Marlins recalled Brian Miller from Triple-A... Atlanta recalled Dylan Lee from Triple-A and optioned Sean Newcomb... Edgar Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list... The Giants placed Scott Kazmir on the 10-day injured list and recalled Sammy Long...