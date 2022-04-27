Turner's game-tying single
Trea Turner grounds the game-tying single into left field, driving in Mookie Betts to even the score at 1 in the top of the 8th
Chris Bassitt ripped MLB over the baseballs being used this season after three more Mets players were hit by pitches against the Cardinals.
A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Kevin Na was reignited — in person — this week at the Mexico Open.
The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.
Fears are growing in the game’s corridors of power that Phil Mickelson has already signed up to play in all eight events of the LIV Golf Invitational Series and that it will be the 51-year-old who will be the face of the likely court battle if and when the PGA Tour issues bans.
Fury could be tempted to come out of retirement but his wife says there’s only one thing that could
There are three men who the Lakers may be zeroing in on as far as candidates to become their next head coach.
Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75) will start for Baltimore, while Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51) will go for New York.
The Tigers pulled off the worst and most hilariously botched play of 2022 so far.
The Mets have to trim their active roster from 28 players to 26 by May 2. Who could and should be vulnerable?
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Not even a day off on Monday could stop the Yankees' offense from pouring it on for the second straight game as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, 12-8.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Teams were reluctant to make strong offers to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons before the deadline, and now there's even more confusion about his condition. I spoke with a trusted source from a non-playoff team that was previously attracted to Simmons ...
Some basketball writers were not fans of a move by the Suns' Chris Paul against the Pelicans' Jose Alvarado in Game 5.
NEW YORK — After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Yankees’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters. While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, ...
Kevin Durant is using social media to respond to his critics, whether it's Charles Barkley or fans.
If the $25million prize fund at the first Saudi rebel event in St Albans in June seems stunning then the average fan might also find the ticket prices equally as unfathomable. At £85 per day and £225 for the week, Centurion Golf Club will charge more than Augusta does to attend The Masters.
Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left for his fourth homer.
Nobody is happy about the balls being used in 2022 by MLB. How did we get here?
Dye, 18, is second in ARCA points through the first three races and has been suspended indefinitely.