Turner, Taylor lead Nationals past Reds

Trea Turner and Michael Taylor led the way as the Washington Nationals recorded a resounding MLB win.

The Washington Nationals thrashed the Cincinnati Reds in MLB, while Corey Kluber starred in a Cleveland Indians loss.

Trea Turner reached base in all six of his at bats, collecting five hits with four runs scored, two RBIs and a walk in the Nationals' 18-3 win over the Reds.

Michael Taylor went four-for-five with four runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs.

Kluber struck out 13, but the Indians were downed by the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Texas Rangers crushed the New York Yankees 8-1, the Oakland Athletics cruised past the Chicago White Sox 10-2 and the Kansas City Royals edged the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.

The Atlanta Braves overcame the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1, the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 and the Baltimore Orioles were 8-3 winners against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Los Angeles Angels downed the Boston Red Sox 6-3, the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 and the Pittsburgh Pirates had a 7-3 win against the St Louis Cardinals.

The Arizona Diamondbacks had a 9-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3, the Houston Astros overcame the Seattle Mariners 5-2 and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Colorado Rockies 4-0.

KLUBER SHINES FOR INDIANS

Indians ace Kluber suffered a no-decision despite striking out 13 Twins batters while allowing just two unearned runs. Kluber, who has a 3.24 ERA this season, has now struck out at least 10 batters in four of his last five starts.

BRILLIANT BELTRE

Adrian Beltre raked from his knees. He went two-for-four with a walk against the Yankees.

SHIELDS SLUMPS

After the White Sox retired Mark Buehrle's jersey, James Shields ended Chicago's joy by serving up six earned runs off seven hits and three walks. His ERA jumped from 2.42 to 4.26 after the poor outing.

CUBS AT MARLINS

The Cubs (38-36) have been toying with their fans' emotions all season long. After winning their first World Series in over 100 years last year, many thought the Cubs, who largely had the same team in place, would breeze through the National League. That has not been the case, but Mike Montgomery (1-3, 2.26 ERA) will take the mound Sunday against the unpredictable Edinson Volquez (3-8, 4.19 ERA) and the Marlins (33-40) in an attempt to win the series.