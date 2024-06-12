Turner will be 'sorely missed' at Glasgow - Matthews

Johnny Matthews says he’s "petrified" by the impending departure of George Turner and hailed his fellow Glasgow Warriors hooker as "one in a million".

Turner, who played his 100th game for Glasgow in the URC quarter-final win over Stormers on Saturday, is leaving the club this summer to reunite with former head coach Dave Rennie at Japanese side Kobe Steelers.

"On a personal point of view, I'm quite disappointed he's leaving. I'm petrified," said Matthews.

"But there were a lot of positive words spoken about George in that changing room and every one of them was spot on.

"He's a brilliant character, he's one in a million. There's no one quite like him. As a competitor, sharing a position, he's brilliant for me.

"He'll be sorely missed and I'm sure all the Scotstoun fans will say the same. He's been brilliant in the shirt."

Another Warriors hooker, Gregor Hiddleston, has had a breakthrough season this year under Franco Smith, signing his first professional contract.

Hiddleston has been linked with a Scotland call-up for the summer to the Americas – Gregor Townsend announces his squad today - and Matthews thinks "he'll kick on and do great things".

"Gregor's been fantastic and showed a real maturity," he added.

"He's come through Stirling and the stewardship of Sean Kennedy. He's brilliant and I think he'll kick on and go onto do great things for Warriors and Scotland."