Turner signs for Japan's Kobe Steelers

After rumours swirled for weeks, it is finally confirmed that George Turner is leaving Glasgow Warriors for Japan.

The 31-year-old will join on a one-year deal.

Scotland's Turner will team up with his former Warriors coach Dave Rennie.

"I couldn't miss this amazing opportunity to live and play in Japan," Turner said.

"I have always wanted to play in Japan since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"The Kobe Steelers are a great team and I want to contribute to their success. This is a great adventure not only for me but also for my family, who I'm sure will gain a lot from this experience.

"Rugby in Japan is very exciting and I'm looking forward to the challenge."