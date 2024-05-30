Turner & Kebble to be among Glasgow departures

Scotland internationals George Turner and Oli Kebble will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

Thomas Gordon, Sintu Manjezi, Enrique Pieretto and Lucio Sordoni are also being released by the United Rugby Championship club.

Fraser Brown's impending retirement had already been announced while backs Ali Price and Ross Thompson will move east to Edinburgh.

Turner, 31, has played for both Scottish pro teams and London Scottish. He started at Edinburgh, was loaned to the exiles in 2017, Glasgow the following year and formally joined Warriors in 2018.

He has been capped 45 times by his country since 2017, scoring 10 tries.

South Africa-born prop Kebble, 31, joined Glasgow from Stormers in 2017 and first featured for Scotland in 2020, going on to win 11 caps so far and scoring one international try.

Warriors head coach Franco Smith said: "We would like to thank each and every one of our leavers for their efforts throughout their time with Glasgow Warriors.

"Each of them have bought in and contributed both on and off the field, helping us to become as close-knit a playing group as we can possibly be.

"I would like to sincerely thank each player for their commitment to the club over the years, and we wish them all the very best for whatever comes next."

