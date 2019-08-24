Turner, Gonsolin provide heroics as Dodgers edge Yanks

Justin Turner hit a home run and rookie Tony Gonsolin pitched five strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 2-1 victory Saturday afternoon over the visiting New York Yankees.





The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen on consecutive singles by Gleyber Torrez and Brett Gardner, as well as a fielder's choice grounder by Gio Urshela when the Dodgers were late on the throw to second while trying to get Gardner.

Jansen then struck out Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez to earn his 27th save. It was kind of like a redemption outing after he squandered his two previous save opportunities, including one Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.





In his fourth career start, Gonsolin gave up one run on two hits over five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Turner's two-run home run in the third inning scored Gonsolin, who had singled.





Aaron Judge hit a home run in the fourth inning for the Yankees, his second in two games of the series between the teams with the best records in the major leagues. It was the Yankees' 58th home run in August, tying the record for homers by a club in a single month. New York has six more August games to set the mark.





Veteran Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia gave up two runs on five hits over four innings with one walk and seven strikeouts in his second start since returning from the injured list with knee inflammation.





Gonsolin helped tame a Yankees offense that erupted for 10 runs and five homers in Friday's series-opening victory. As the Dodgers continue to look for pitching help in advance of the playoffs, Gonsolin made a case for himself to be included on the postseason roster. Judge's 15th homer of the season was his only blemish.





Dodgers relievers Joe Kelly, Pedro Baez and Jansen shut down the Yankees the rest of the way. Baez struck out the side in the eighth and Jansen did the same in the ninth.





The Yankees lost for the fifth time in their past six games and are 1-4 on their nine-game West Coast road trip that started with a stop at Oakland and concludes at the Seattle Mariners next week.





