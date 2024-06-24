Turner finds perfect fit in Frankton

Jun. 24—ANDERSON — Sometimes a change of scenery is in the best interest of a young athlete.

That certainly seems to be the case for Frankton's LaMarrie'a Turner after the sophomore guard competed in the first Futures game at the 16th annual Indiana All-Star Basketball Classic earlier this month at Anderson University.

A career that started at Anderson High School found its way to the Eagles Nest in Frankton midway through last basketball season. Turner suited up for Frankton's last eight games of the season, averaging just over a point per game.

She appreciates the way she has been received and subsequently treated since her arrival in Frankton.

"It's been good. I'm making connections with new friends," she said. "The people, the coach and the way they greet people and welcome them — I just wanted to be in a better situation and better myself."

Her former coach believes Frankton is a good fit and harbors no ill will toward Turner for leaving the Indians.

"She had a little situation at Anderson, and they decided to leave for Frankton," Anderson coach Aaron Boyd said. "Her mom didn't know what to do, and I said, 'Listen, I'm going to love her regardless.' Even if she's at Frankton, I'm still going to love her. I just want to see her playing."

Turner made a quick impression on the Frankton coaches as well.

In her Eagles' debut — a 47-32 loss to Alexandria during the Madison County Tournament — the freshman was tasked with guarding Tigers' top scorer Jacklynn Hosier. For the game, Hosier ended up with her usual 27 points but needed 27 shots to reach that total, and the Eagles' newcomer gave her fits defensively.

"We had a talk about her, but I'm not scared," Turner said. "I stopped her. I used to not like defense."

She tallied her first varsity basket against Mississinewa last season before scoring a career-high six points against Elwood two games later.

Her performance in the Classic was far from perfect. She took 17 shots — connecting on just three — and committed a turnover. But she finished with eight points, three rebounds and two steals in the contest playing against players with far more varsity experience.

Her shot selection Saturday may not be ideal for a regular-season Eagles contest, but in the all-star environment where it is every player for herself, it all went according to plan.

"I got a chance to watch her, and I told her, 'Listen, it's an all-star game and you see what everyone else is doing. You were catching the ball and not even looking at the basket. It's all-stars. You've got to go out and get yours, too," Boyd, who saw Turner at a similar all-star event recently, said. "I saw her after the game today and I said, 'You listened to me, didn't you?'"

"It's different. I didn't know it was going to be 'selfish' ball, but when I saw everyone else scoring, I said 'OK, it's my turn,'" Turner said. "It was very fun meeting new people. I love basketball so much."

Turner is poised to have an immediate impact at Frankton, which lost its 1,000-point scoring tandem of Amaya Collins and Emma Sperry to graduation.

She is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I'm just trying to better myself, hustling more and being a team player," Turner said. "I'm just trying to win."

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.