Turner calls for tougher action against Houthis in Yemen amid new clashes

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, called for the Biden administration to take tougher action against the Houthis after the U.S. Navy clashed with the Yemeni armed group in the Red Sea Sunday.

The Navy announced that it had killed multiple Houthi militants in clashes on Sunday after four ships attacked a merchant vessel that the military was assisting. Three of the ships were destroyed, and one fled.

"Well, what I think what's significant is the administration continues to not respond to the Houthi escalation in the area and look really to the operations that are going on in Yemen," Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"I think the president absolutely has to look at what actions need to be taken in Yemen to be able to prevent the Houthis to continue to put commercial and military vessels at risk. The fact that president's not doing that is giving Iran a total pass and ability to operate with without consequences in the area," Turner added, noting the Houthis' ties to Iran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

