'I turned down Real Madrid for Celtic' - Keane

Who had Roy Keane revealing he turned down Real Madrid for Celtic on their 2024 bingo card?

The former Manchester United captain ended his career in Glasgow in 2006, playing just 13 times in an injury-plagued six months.

Having supported the team as a child growing up in Ireland, Keane said the decision to join Celtic was an "emotional" one.

So much so, the legendary ex-midfielder turned down arguably the world's biggest club to make the move north - much to the shock of former team-mate Gary Neville on Stick to Football.

"When I left United I went up to Celtic, but I could've gone to Real Madrid for a year and a half," Keane said.

"It was a bit [emotional], which is fine, I don’t mind making those kind of decisions. But I was 34, I just thought, would I go [to Real] and have an impact?"