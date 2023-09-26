Turnaround teams: How 6 Northeast Florida high school football teams made strides in 2023

The turnaround is on.

For high school football teams across Northeast Florida, a below-.500 season in 2022 doesn't have to mean more of the same in 2023. In fact, with less than half the season in the books, several Jacksonville-area programs have already matched or surpassed their win totals from last year.

Here's a closer look at some Jacksonville-area teams who already look ready to make their current season more successful than their old one.

ATLANTIC COAST

Head coach: Step Durham.

Last year's record: 0-10.

This year's record: 3-2.

Player to watch: LB Camden Hardy.

What's working: Obviously, it's a plus for any team to have a Super 11 edge rusher like Hardy, a Wake Forest commit who's a full-time menace to quarterbacks off the outside. But he's not the only reason for optimism. Although the Stingrays have cooled off somewhat after their 3-0 start, the foundation is taking shape in the first season under Durham, who starred in the Georgia Tech secondary and spent time with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

CLAY

Head coach: Kyle Kennard.

Last year's record: 3-7.

This year's record: 4-1.

Player to watch: WR Payton Dykas.

What's working: Are two quarterbacks better than one? For Clay, a dual-QB system is paying dividends. Both sophomore Landon Chadwick (414 yards passing, 6 TD) and junior Merrick Rapoza (394 yards passing, 313 rushing) are seeing plenty of playing time under center, linking up in the air with three-year starting receiver Payton Dykas (23 catches, 287 yards, 5 TD). There's also a new name that fans will likely be hearing a lot: Freshman running back Iyen Addison already ranks among Northeast Florida's leaders with 554 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. The Blue Devils are averaging more than 33 points per game.

IMPACT CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Bobby Ramsay.

Last year's record: 1-8.

This year's record: 4-0.

Player to watch: RB/WR Eliyjah Caldwell.

What's working: For Ramsay, who has coached two Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football winners in national rushing king Derrick Henry at Yulee and state champion quarterback Carson Beck at Mandarin, this is the first 4-0 start to date. And while Impact's strength of schedule can't compare to his prior stops, it's clear that this young team is growing fast. Freshman quarterback Hans Price has thrown for 673 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception, sophomore Eliyjah Caldwell has nearly 600 yards from scrimmage and the Lions' defense is holding foes to 103.2 yards per game.

NEASE

Head coach: Collin Drafts.

Last year's record: 2-8.

This year's record: 3-2.

Player to watch: WR Maddox Spencer.

What's working: There's still work in progress on defense, where Nease allowed 51 points to Creekside, but this year's Panthers are showing they can keep pace on the scoreboard. Whether it's senior Bryce Frick or junior Nate Harry taking the snaps, Nease's recipe for yardage has been straightforward: Throw the football to Maddox Spencer and get ready for magic. The junior has surpassed 700 yards through five games, including a 303-yard outing against Creekside in Week 2, leading Florida's statewide MaxPreps receiving list.

PAXON

Head coach: Steve Brown.

Last year's record: 3-7.

This year's record: 3-2.

Player to watch: RB Kenyon Gardner.

What's working: For independent academic magnet Paxon, any year that reaches the halfway mark above .500 is likely to be a good one. They've won three in a row against Hilliard, Stanton and Branford, led by the defense. That unit forced four turnovers against Stanton and made a pair of critical stands in the Branford game. On offense, Jomei Richard and Kenyon Gardner have come up with the big plays when it matters most, including a 96-yard Gardner touchdown rush last Friday.

RIBAULT

Head coach: Ram Pinckney.

Last year's record: 3-7.

This year's record: 3-2.

Player to watch: QB T.J. Cole.

What's working: The Trojans have had to fight through several key injuries, which have made it tougher for explosive sophomore quarterback T.J. Cole (503 yards passing through four games) and the offense. But Ribault's defense ranks among the best statistical units in Northeast Florida. They're allowing only 8.1 points per game, with Jenssy Smith (five sacks) leading a pass rush that swarms quarterbacks from all angles. Ribault tallied 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions in the first month. The Trojans have achieved their feats without a true home field, amid the near-total reconstruction of the facilities at Ribault.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football 2023: Most improved Northeast Florida teams