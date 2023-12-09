'Turn me up': How Millwood band has 'set the tone' for football team on run to 2A final

Davaro Wilson has prepared a special set list for Saturday night at Chad Richison Stadium.

Throughout this high school football season, the Millwood Marching Band has energized crowds with upbeat tunes, adding grandeur to game days with a growing membership of around 110.

And Wilson, the band director known as “Showtime,” has saved some new numbers for the finale.

The Falcons plan to kick off the festivities with their rendition of “Green Light” by John Legend and André 3000. “Happy” by Pharrell and “Back at It” by Gunna are also in the rotation for the first time this season. It’s no ordinary football game, so Wilson tailored the lively soundtrack to the occasion.

Millwood is facing reigning champion Washington for the Class 2A state title at 7 p.m. Saturday in Edmond, and the band has been a key ingredient of the Falcons’ journey to this point. Wilson sees how Millwood’s football team feeds off the charismatic presence of the musicians — sometimes, star players like junior receiver Jaden Nickens even turn to the band and request hype music.

The Millwood band performs during the Soul Bowl high school football game against Douglass on Sept. 9.

“That’s what they say, ‘Turn me up, turn me up,’” Wilson said. “We have the opportunity to turn them up because that’s our job, to provide the spirit. And to provide it for someone like J-Nick, someone as talented as him, it’s an honor.”

Nickens recently had a huge moment in the spotlight, returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the final seconds of last week’s state semifinals against Kiefer to send Millwood to the championship game. The Falcons are soaring, and with Wilson’s leadership, the marching band is doing the same.

When he arrived at Millwood in 2020, the student body had little interest in band. The once-thriving program had only about 15 members, he said.

This year, the rapidly growing group has performed in the Bahamas, purchased new instruments through a grant from Paycom and made plans to record an album.

The highlights continue Saturday, when the Millwood band has the opportunity to perform the national anthem before kickoff. The Falcons will play widely known Black hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As the Falcons practice on the football field with head coach Darwin Franklin, Wilson is also leading his team in preparation for Saturday, spending hours rehearsing in the band room.

Millwood junior Kamina Jones is a member of the Fierce Diamonds, the drum majorettes who perform as part of the band, so she knows the camaraderie that music creates on game day.

Millwood’s marching band gathers on the beach in the Bahamas. This fall, the Falcons were invited to play at the Fifth Quarter Battle of the Bands in the Bahamas, where band director Davaro “Showtime” Wilson grew up.

“It’s very exciting,” Jones said. “It really makes the band feel good and the players, and plus it makes the people that show up for the game really excited just to be at the game, and to support Millwood as a whole district and school.”

Through recent games, the band has provided extra motivation.

When the Falcons opened the postseason on Nov. 10 with a shutout of Crossings Christian, the importance of the band was also clear. The Falcons had to create their own energy with a strangely quiet home side of the stadium, and that’s because the band wasn’t in the stands.

There was a good reason.

The first week of high school football playoffs overlapped with the marching band’s trip to the Bahamas, an opportunity the musicians couldn’t pass up.

Millwood was the sole school from the United States to participate in the Fifth Quarter Battle of the Bands in the Bahamas. The name refers to the “fifth quarter” marching band tradition popular among historically Black universities, when bands engage in upbeat musical battles after the fourth quarter of football games.

For Millwood students, it was a chance to perform while enjoying a vacation in paradise.

For Wilson, it was a trip home.

Members of Millwood’s drum line pose on the beach in the Bahamas.

Wilson is a Bahamian citizen, and his interest in musical studies brought him to the United States. At Virginia State University, he earned his “Showtime” nickname as a skilled composer. That reputation spread to Millwood, so the Falcons hired him to revitalize the band, which he has certainly done.

In the Bahamas, he reunited with his former band director, who hosted the Battle of the Bands.

“We did great,” Wilson said. “Everybody in the Bahamas is talking about Millwood, and I think that’s what it’s all about, for the kids to get that experience and that opportunity, for them to see things that they probably wouldn’t have a chance to see (otherwise).”

The Falcons performed “Green Light,” “Happy” and “Back at It” in the Bahamas, but the Millwood football players haven’t had a chance to hear those performances yet. On Saturday, they will.

“We know that we set the atmosphere, we set the tone,” Wilson said. “Music is a very powerful language, and with that, we control the atmosphere.

“We are the true ambassadors of Millwood Public Schools. We represent the school, and most importantly, we support our student-athletes.”

