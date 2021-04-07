Turn out lights on Forrest Lamp as Chargers continue to build offensive line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NASHVILLE, TN, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019 - Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Forrest Lamp (77) is helped off the field after getting hurt against the Titans at Nissan Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Chargers guard Forrest Lamp is helped off the field after getting hurt at Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2019. Injuries were an issue during his time in L.A., and as a free agent has agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

They eagerly awaited their fate early on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft, the Chargers reportedly able to exhale only after the Rams dealt the No. 37 overall pick to Buffalo.

“When that trade happened,” then-coach Anthony Lynn told The Los Angeles Times, “we knew we had our guy.”

Said general manager Tom Telesco, “We basically just sat there and sweat it out — and got him.”

Their guy was Forrest Lamp, an athletic offensive lineman out of Western Kentucky, the No. 1-ranked guard that year by Mel Kiper.

“Simply put,” gushed Sports Illustrated, “Forrest Lamp is one of the best athletes in this lineman class.”

The publication compared Lamp to Joe Thuney, who recently signed a five-year contract with Kansas City worth up to $80 million.

On Wednesday, after four injury-filled seasons with the Chargers, Lamp officially departed by agreeing to a one-year free-agent deal with Buffalo. He’s expected to compete for a backup job.

In three weeks, the Chargers will draft their next highly anticipated offensive lineman, perhaps at No. 13 overall.

And, while picking in the top half of the first round is much different than selecting early in Round 2, Lamp’s tenure with the Chargers is a timely reminder that nothing is certain in the NFL draft.

Lamp was supposed to be an offensive building block for the Chargers. The NFL’s website called him “an excellent value pick.” Bleacher Report said Lamp would be “an immediate starter” and graded his selection as an “A.”

Instead, Lamp sustained a significant knee injury that dashed his rookie season and then spent 2018 as a reserve who couldn’t break into the starting lineup as the Chargers’ offensive line gained chemistry en route to the playoffs.

Lamp appeared in just seven games — with two starts — in 2019 before suffering another season-ending injury, a broken fibula.

Finally, last year, he took over as the Chargers’ starting left guard and never missed a snap.

And, now, he’s a Buffalo Bill.

Lucky pick 13?

The Chargers taking an offensive lineman at No. 13 later this month is no sure thing; they also need a starting cornerback.

Daniel Jeremiah has emerged in recent years as a much-respected draft analyst. He also does radio for the Chargers, and his latest mock has them selecting South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn in the first round. But if the Chargers do go with an offensive lineman, the decision should feel somewhat historic.

Lamp and first-rounder D.J. Fluker are the franchise’s highest-picked offensive linemen going back to 1989, when center Courtney Hall was a second-round selection at No. 37 overall.

The Chargers have drafted only six offensive linemen all-time in the first round: Fluker (No. 11 overall in 2013), James FitzPatrick (No. 13 in 1986), Jim Lachey (No. 12 in 1985), Bob Rush (No. 24 in 1977), Russ Washington (No. 4 in 1968) and Walt Sweeney (No. 2 in 1963).

At arm's length

One of the biggest knocks against Lamp during the draft process was his arm length, which measured at 32¼ inches at the combine. Because of that limitation, he projected — correctly — as an NFL guard after playing left tackle in college.

Among the top offensive lineman this year, arm length has been a reference point in particular for Oregon’s Penei Sewell (33¼ inches), Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater (33 inches) and USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker (32 1/8 inches).

As for how much the measurements matter, consider this: At the 2017 combine, Lamp was fourth among all offensive lineman in 40-yard dash (5.00 seconds), second in bench reps (34), tied for third in board jump (111 inches) and fifth in three-cone drill (7.55 seconds).

Fluker fluke

After he was selected in 2013, Fluker said he wanted to be the “Ray Lewis of my offensive line. I’m a guy that’s going to lead my team to victory.” Coming out of Alabama, he had won a pair of national titles.

Telesco praised Fluker for his energy and love of football. He called him “one of our cornerstones moving forward.”

Fluker started at right tackle as a rookie and played well before his production began to slip. He eventually was moved to right guard and spent four years with the Chargers before leaving via free agency in 2017.

O-line picks

The Chargers have received little long-term production from the offensive linemen they’ve drafted. Here are their selections up front over the past decade:

2019: Tackle Trey Pipkins, third round, No. 91 overall.

2018: Center Scott Quessenberry, fifth round, No. 155.

2017: Lamp, second round, No. 38; guard Dan Feeney, third round, No. 71; tackle Sam Tevi, sixth round, No. 190.

2016: Center Max Tuerk, third round, No. 66; guard Donavon Clark, seventh round, No. 224.

2014: Guard Chris Watt, third round, No. 89.

2013: Fluker, first round, No. 11.

2012: Guard Johnnie Troutman, fifth round, No. 149; center David Molk, No. 226.

2011: Guard Stephen Schilling, sixth round, No. 201.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers sign former Eagles QB, now have 4 QBs on roster

    The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.

  • Sam Darnold drew interest from 49ers, Washington before Panthers’ deal

    Sam Darnold drew interest from 49ers, Washington before Panthers' deal

  • Darin Ruf's two-run home run

    Darin Ruf cranks a two-run home run to center field and gives the Giants a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning

  • Economy in focus, Argentina's pandemic strategy shifts for second wave

    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez was clear when COVID-19 first hit the country early last year: saving lives at all costs trumped any economic concerns. The second wave comes at a delicate time for the center-left Peronist government. The grains producer is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revamp some $45 billion in loans it cannot pay back and needs to fire up economic growth to bring in much needed hard currency.

  • Vikings LB Nick Vigil talks about getting to play with Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

    Minnesota Vikings LB Nick Vigil is going a linebacker corps with two good players already: Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

  • Bills sign OL Forrest Lamp to one-year deal

    The Bills have signed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp. The team announced the move on Wednesday, and it’s said to be a one-year deal. The Bills have signed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp. The team announced the move on Wednesday, and it’s said to be a one-year deal. The Bills have signed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp. The team announced the move on Wednesday, and it’s said to be a one-year deal. Lamp, 27, just finished up his rookie contract with the Chargers. Previously a 2017 second-round pick, Lamp was a pretty well-touted prospect prior to that draft. Lamp, 27, just finished up his rookie contract with the Chargers.

  • Former WR Andre Johnson reveals he asked Texans for a trade in 2012

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says he once asked the team for a trade in 2012.

  • California plans for broad pandemic reopening in mid-June

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signaled an end to more than a year of closures in California, announcing that the nation’s most populated state plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, when enough people should be vaccinated to start returning to normal. A statewide mask mandate will stay in effect, Newsom said, and he cautioned that California will reopen more widely in mid-June only if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates stay stable and low.

  • Asian American Christians confront racism and evangelical 'purity culture' after Atlanta spa shootings

    Long a minority in American Christianity, Asian American Christians have found a new voice after the Atlanta spa shootings. They are a bridge between those who blame an evangelical 'purity culture' for the deaths and activists who say the growth of anti-Asian hatred cannot be ignored.

  • Does 49ers' Nate Sudfeld signing say anything about QB preference?

    The 49ers now have four quarterbacks under contract, and a fifth will be on the way with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft.

  • Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him in taking over at North Carolina. It's up to him to put his own touches on the program, even as he promises to follow the foundation set by Williams and the late Dean Smith from Davis' playing days with the Tar Heels. ''Coach Williams is the greatest.

  • DeMarcus Cousins and Clippers look healthy and strong in his debut, blow out Blazers

    DeMarcus Cousins looked healthy in his Clippers debut, as did Patrick Beverley in his return and Paul George in a 36-point night as L.A. beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116 on Tuesday at Staples Center.

  • Steve Kerr hilariously breaks out 'James Wiseman report card'

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr is beginning to view his media obligations like an everyday parent-teacher conference.

  • Paris not Tokyo could be last Olympics, hints Biles

    After thinking hard about hanging on another year to compete at the COVID-19 delayed Tokyo Olympics, four-time gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles said on Wednesday she just might stick around for another three years for the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Winner of the coveted all-around crown along with team, floor and vault gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles had given every indication that the Tokyo Games would be her competitive swan song. But the 24-year-old American hinted during her appearance at the Team USA virtual media summit on Wednesday that she might put off retirement and try to compete in Paris in an individual event such as the floor exercise where she is a five-time world champion.

  • DeMarcus Cousins has gone from All-Star to 10-day contract faster than any player ever

    By signing to a 10-day contract with the Clippers this season, DeMarcus Cousins made a bit of history in the process.

  • Iowa's Luka Garza wins Wooden Award, is consensus National Player of the Year

    Luka Garza has now swept the National Player of the Year awards.

  • Tom Brady says he has 'a little sickness in me' motivating him to keep playing in NFL

    Tom Brady said he is motivated by naysayers, but keeps playing because he wants to, not out of something to prove.

  • Exclusive: French Open to be delayed by a week due to President Macron's latest Covid crackdown

    The French Tennis Federation is expected to announce on Thursday that the next grand-slam event – the French Open – will be delayed by a week because of the tougher Covid-19 measures announced by President Macron last week. The delay will shift the event from a May 23 start to a May 30 start, and return the calendar to the old two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon. A more comfortable three-week interval has been the norm since 2015. The news follows hard on the heels of Wednesday’s postponement of the French Open golf, which was intended to run from May 6 to 9 but has now been set back to an unspecified date later in the year. The FFT might have liked to have taken a similar course, as they did last year when the French Open was postponed four months and started in late September, but the issue was the crowded calendar. Last year’s unilateral decision from the FFT prompted significant ill-feeling around the global game, and with Indian Wells still looking to relocate to the autumn, another late-season Roland Garros would have caused an outcry. Telegraph Sport understands that there is a reduced attendance planned for this slightly delayed French Open, but that the week’s delay has persuaded government officials to approve the idea of at least some fans entering Roland Garros. Had it gone ahead on May 23, the grounds would have had to be empty. Wimbledon is also planning on a reduced attendance policy, even though the road map set out by the Government indicates that the last lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21. There may be some relaxation of the All England Club’s stance if cases in the UK are under control by that stage. France has recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last fortnight, almost 10 times as many as England. ANALYSIS: Moving the French Open will have major repercussions for Wimbledon The French Tennis Federation’s decision is sure to prompt rapid recalculations by players and tournament organisers around Europe. To take one high-profile example, could Andy Murray — whose body has struggled to cope with back-to-back tournaments of late — make the decision to skip Roland Garros in order to prepare himself for a big charge on the grass? As for the tournaments, insiders are already suggesting that the Libema Open — the grass-court event in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, which is due to start on June 5 — will fold. It would originally have begun just as the French Open was ending, but would now be up against the second week of a grand slam. The Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart starts on the same date, and is thought to be asking for compensation from the FFT if it is to go ahead. There are precedents here, as both the United States Tennis Association and Tennis Australia have paid out compensation to events affected by their scheduling manoeuvres in recent months. The complications for the Lawn Tennis Association are significant. Queen’s will not clash directly with the French Open, but its player field is likely to be weakened by the absence of a free week for players to rest and prepare for their transition onto grass. Many of the leading names will probably go without a warm-up event and arrive at Wimbledon a week in advance to practice at Aorangi Park. At the same time, there is perhaps the potential for the LTA to stage an extra event in the week that would normally house the Libema Open, on the basis that players who lose early in Paris will be looking to travel to the UK in any case, and might be keen to play a tournament when they arrive. One possibility could be an upgrade for the Nottingham Challenger, which also starts on June 5, into an ATP 250 — although this scenario would probably require the AELTC to help out with some extra prize money. Everything would become even more difficult if players were required to quarantine after their journey across the Channel. This seems unlikely, however. Multiple matches in the European Championships are still expected to be staged in the UK in June and July. We can presume, then, that visiting athletes will be granted exemptions.

  • Garcia wants a full arena to fight Haney

    The drama around a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight is heating up with Garcia wanting a full arena before the two can square off in the ring.

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.