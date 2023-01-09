Who can you turn to with Kevin Durant injured?

Sunday was an unfortunate day in the NBA. So many stars were sidelined, including Paul George, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Luka Dončić and Chris Paul, on top of the long term injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker. What's more unfortunate is that we only added to the list with injuries to Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Durant injured his right knee when Jimmy Butler fell into it on a drive. He's set to have an MRI on Monday. Bam “was playing with one hand in the second half”, according to Erik Spoelstra, but the X-Rays came back clean. Herro slipped on a wet spot on the final play and hurt his knee, but he said he's fine.

With all the injuries, you're looking for replacements, or to nab the replacements before your leaguemates do. Here are your best options:

T.J. Warren- 18%, Seth Curry- 17%, Joe Harris- 6%, Yuta Watanabe- 4% rostered in Yahoo! leagues

We should know about KD's timeline after he has an MRI, but it seems very unlikely that he'll play on Thursday, even if they have a few days off. This could end up as a long-term absence, which would make all four of these players solid streaming options. Warren seems like the best option to slide into the starting unit, but Jacque Vaughn will have a few days to decide before they play Boston. All four of them are worth a stream in deeper leagues, but only the starter will likely be able to provide standard league value.

Duane Washington Jr.- 5%

With Chris Paul and Cameron Payne out on Sunday, Washington scored 25 points with five threes. Payne will be out for the next week and a half, and if CP3 is out again when they play Golden State on Tuesday, Washington will have the chance at another big night.

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

Montrezl Harrell- 22%

With Joel Embiid out for a third straight game, P.J. Tucker joined him on the injury report on Sunday. That allowed Harrell to move into the starting lineup, where he scored a season-high 20 points. In the previous two, Harrell scored 19 and 17. If Embiid and Tucker are out for another game, Harrell will be worth a stream. Unfortunately, Doc Rivers tends to stick to his guns, so if Tucker is back, he'll likely push Harrell to the bench.

Story continues

Paul Reed- 1%

Reed put up 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals on Sunday with both Embiid and Tucker out. If Embiid and Tucker remain out for their rematch with Detroit on Tuesday, Reed should be a solid option in deep leagues.

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Aaron Nesmith- 14%

Over the past two weeks, Nesmith has provided top-100 value. He's a consistent starter for Indiana and shouldn't be this readily available. He posted a 15/6/2/4 line on Sunday.

Orlando Robinson- less than 1%

With Bam's hand injury, Robinson could be in line for big minutes. Erik Spoelstra may look to Dewayne Dedmon as well for more of a veteran presence, but on Sunday, Robinson played 20 minutes while Dedmon didn't see the floor. If Bam can't play Tuesday against OKC, Robinson should play big minutes and provide rebounds.