Turn 3 is where Indy gets weird, on and off track

Turn 3 is where Indianapolis gets weird.

That’s true for the race, where several incidents – both passes and accidents – have altered the scope of several races.

It’s also true for the race fans who sit in Turn 3, or as it may be? Don’t sit.

“Turn 3 is out on island on its own out there. You’re in the sun all day. You’re close to the Snake Pit and the infield piece of it. There’s more of a party atmosphere out there on some level,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said.

On track

In recent years, Turn 3 has seen a lot of late-race action. With the way the IndyCars draft off of one another? A pass is often set up at the exit of Turn 2 and concluded in Turn 3.

One notable example was Ryan Hunter-Reay’s pass for the lead in the 2014 race. Hunter-Reay dove to the grass to make the pass and was able to hold off Helio Castroneves for the rest of the race.

Traffic can create the opportunity for both glory and heartbreak. Tomas Scheckter used traffic to pass six cars in the turn in 2004.

Indy 500 1989 Countdown Race 73 Auto Racing

On May 28, 1989, Emerson Fittipaldi (right) bumps the car driven by AI Unser, Jr. with less than two laps to go in the 73rd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race.

The most famous example came in 1989, when Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi touched wheels in Turn 3. Unser lost control and slammed the wall. Fittipaldi kept going and won the race.

“It’s one of the most dangerous corners that creates some activity with respect to incidents. I think the drivers get that sense that the track is wider than it is because there’s nothing around them on the backstretch,” Boles said.

On an average lap, wind plays a big role as it does in all corners.

“Some days Turn 1 is very easy, which makes Turn 3 and 4 difficult and vice versa. It’s all to do with the winds,” 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power said.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner who will start fourth in Sunday’s race, said there’s one unique thing about Turn 3 that might not be obvious to fans in the stands or watching on TV.

“Aside from the temperature and the opposite effect of wind in the two corners, the only real difference is there is a bump at the apex of Turn 3,” Rossi said.

That sometimes means a quick adjustment on the fly.

“This can sometimes upset one of the ends of the car so you need to be aware of what your weak point is and compensate with your steering angle or in car adjustments to deal with the bump,” Rossi said.

Off track

Given that Turn 3 is furthest from the finish line, as well as the pomp and circumstance of race day, it is the area of the track that is most likely to have gaps if the race isn’t a sellout.

Ticket prices reflect the difference in seating. While 2025 renewals for deck seats in the Northeast Vista are $250, seats that wrap around to the backstretch are sold for $60-$100, one of the most economical tickets in the facility.

However, Turn 3 fans tend to make the race an experience all their own. Without much room to roam — Turn 3 is pinned in by the golf course on the east and a Speedway neighborhood to the northeast — fans tend to be hearty and they let it all hang out.

“I think two things you get from sitting in turn three. You feel like you’re part of the infield experience without being part of the infield experience because of the concert stage that’s right there,” Boles said.

Indeed, IMS has moved most of its non-race-related activities to the Turn 3 area. Not used on race day, the IMS dirt track is there.

Snake Pit

The Snake Pit sits in Turn 3. The Turn 3 grandstands sit in the background.

The sanctioned Snake Pit — a more respectable version of the once wild-and-crazy infield bacchanalia — has music all throughout the race.

Fans who don’t care about IndyCar can find their groove there.

Turn 3 also has a spectator mound, the only turn on the oval to have one.

“There’s so much infield tailgating along the inside of the racetrack along the spectator mound. It’s sort of party central,” Boles said.

If you are into racing, Boles said that Turn 3 fans get one treat in more abundance than fans in the other turns do.

“If you’re looking for pure, outright speed? With the way the wind typically is, the fastest speeds on track are entering Turn 3,” Boles said.

“In qualifying, you’re seeing 240 miles per hour. On race day, with the draft, you’re seeing similar speed. Terminal velocity at that entry is pretty impressive.”