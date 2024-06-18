Turkish wondergoals sink debutants Georgia 3-1 at Euro 2024

Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Mert Müldür and Arda Güler scored wondergoals as Turkey broke the hearts of debutants Georgia with a 3-1 victory at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, and shook off the ghosts of the past with it.

Müldür volleyed into the top left corner to put Turkey ahead in the 25th, and Real Madrid teenager Güler curled into the top left corner for the 65th-minute winner in rainy Dortmund. Kerem Aktürkoglu wrapped up matters into an empty Georgia goal with the last kick of the game.

Fighting Georgia levelled in the 32nd from Georges Mikautadze and they almost got another equalizer when Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar in the 70th, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the post deep into stoppage time.

Turkey hit the post from Kaan Ayhan early on and had a goal from Kenan Yildiz two minutes after Müldür's goal nullified for offside in a breathless opener in Group F, where Portugal and the Czech Republic were to play later Tuesday.

It was a maiden victory for Turkey in their first match at a European Championship, having lost that game in all five previous appearances.

Success on the 50th birthday of their coach Vincenzo Montella also ended a run of five games without victory since a friendly international victory in Germany in November.

