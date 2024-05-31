Turkish media: José Mourinho set to sign with Fenerbahce

Then AS Rome coach Jose Mourinho pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Europa League semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma at the BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Portuguese coach José Mourinho is set to sign a two-year contract with Turkish Super League side Fenerbahce, local media, including private news agency DHA, reported on Friday.

The 61-year-old star coach and Fenerbahce agreed on a two-year contract with the option of an extension, DHA wrote.

The sides would sign the deal over the weekend following a meeting between Mourinho and Fenerbahce boss Ali Koc, DHA added.

The club did not initially comment on the reports.

Mourinho would replace the current coach Ismail Kartal, who saw rivals Galatasaray win the Turkish championship this season.

Mourinho has most recently coached Serie A team Roma. During his term there, he won the Conference League in 2022 and reached the Europa League final in 2023, losing to Sevilla.

However, after enduring a difficult start to the 2023-24 season and following a negative string of results he was dismissed by the Italian club in January.

Mourinho is widely considered to be among the greatest managers in Europe.

His coaching career includes, among other things, two Champions League wins (with Porto in 2004 and with Inter Milan in 2010), three Premier League titles with Chelsea and one La Liga trophy with Madrid.