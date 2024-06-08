Turkish journalist makes LUDICROUS Mohamed Salah transfer claim

A Turkish journalist has made the ludicrous claim that Mohamed Salah has discussed a summer transfer with Galatasaray.

Liverpool's Egyptian king has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past year, but the winger appeared to confirm his desire to stay at Anfield next season via social media.

Recently voted Liverpool's Player of the Season, Salah struggled in the second half of last season after returning from an injury sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Turkish journalist makes LUDICROUS Mohamed Salah transfer claim

However, despite his poor form and contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool are planning for Arne Slot's debut season with Salah firmly in their plans.

Well, unless the remarkable claim of Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan is to be believed, of course.

MOHAMED SALAH LINKED TO GALATASARAY

Speaking to Milli Gazete, Uzundurukan has made the wild claim that not only could Salah leave Liverpool this summer, but that he has already met with Galatasaray over a potential transfer.

"Mohamed Salah’s contract expires in one year. Liverpool could offload Salah this summer. It’s not unlikely that he’ll leave. Kerem Aktürkoğlu is leaving, the sale of Barış Alper Yılmaz at a good price is on the agenda," said the reporter.

"Mohamed Salah could come to Galatasaray. I know they’re meeting. There has been a change of coach at Liverpool, and that will affect him."

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool vs Brighton

Mo Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool, England on 31 March 2024.

While such a claim is bizarre and, quite frankly, ludicrous, it will at least offer Liverpool supporters a good chuckle.

Galatasaray are a team full of former Premier League players, including the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha and Serge Aurier, but Salah certainly won't be joining them any time soon.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new winger themselves this summer, with several high-profile names having been touted, but sorting out Salah's contract situation will be another priority in the coming months.

Alexis Mac Allister

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

