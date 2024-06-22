Turkish giants working on deal to sign Manchester United full-back

Reports in Turkey claim that Galatasaray are close to signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It is no surprise to see Wan-Bissaka linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with some interest from Premier League clubs.

Wan-Bissaka seemingly has an opportunity to move to Turkey, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce said to be chasing his signature.

According to Bein Sports Turkey, a deal is ‘nearing completion’ with Galatasaray, which could see Wan-Bissaka offered a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old lost his place at right-back to Diogo Dalot last season, and it is believed that United are holding out for more than £17million.

Wan-Bissaka’s days are numbered

A previous update from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano suggested that Wan-Bissaka has potential suitors in the Premier League.

Back in January, United opted to activate Wan-Bissaka’s one-year extension clause, meaning if they want him to stay beyond 2025, a new deal will have to be offered. That is unlikely.

Wan-Bissaka knows he won’t be getting many minutes in the team once Erik ten Hag’s backline is fully fit.

