Turkish giants prepare laughable £6m bid for Manchester United defender

Victor Lindelof has one year left on his contract at Manchester United and is attracting interest from Turkey.

Unless Lindelof leaves United this summer, the Swede will be enjoying some quiet time off after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Turkish outlet Fotomac believe Fenerbahce, who recently appointed former United manager Jose Mourinho, are preparing an offer worth £6 million for Lindelof.

Fenerbahce have made Lindelof a target and they are confident a deal can be wrapped up given the player previously worked with Mourinho.

Lindelof played 45 matches under Mourinho, of which 40 were starts, after joining the Reds from Benfica in 2017.

Embed from Getty Images

The report acknowledges that this is far below what United would accept. We described it as ‘laughable’ on our transfer live blog.

Lindelof won’t be a regular next season, so it may make sense to cash in on him this summer – once it doesn’t leave us stretched for options since he was useful, when fit, last season.

Let us know in the comments section whether you would sell Lindelof.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Turkish giants prepare laughable £6m bid for Manchester United defender

Jun 14 2024, 10:48

Leny Yoro – The generational defender Manchester United must sign

Jun 14 2024, 9:53

Manchester United face tricky obstacle to complete Branthwaite transfer

Jun 14 2024, 9:33