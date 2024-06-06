Turkish giants interested in forward after Manchester United release

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Martial as a free agent this summer.

Martial, who spent most of last season injured, announced his departure with a goodbye message to Manchester United fans on social media.

The France international’s exit was expected due to his lack of availability.

At 28, we should be talking about a player in his time, but Martial looks flushed and is extremely injury-prone.

Martial made just 13 Premier League appearances last season and he leaves United having scored 90 goals in 317 games across all competitions.

The last time Martial scored for United came in a 3-0 win over Everton in November, although he has not played a competitive game since December after undergoing groin surgery.

One possible destination could be Galatasaray, with ESPN claiming the Turkish giants are keen on a deal.

However, Galatasaray won’t be able to match Martial’s salary from United, although he shouldn’t expect anyone to unless he is willing to move to Saudi Arabia.

Martial was among United’s highest earners. The club will be happy to get him off the wage bill.

Let us know in the comments section if you think Martial can turn his career around or if it’s too late.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Turkish giants interested in forward after Manchester United release

Jun 6 2024, 10:18

Romano confirms United’s interest in 20-y/o PL star but admits it won’t be ‘easy’ as his club vies to keep him

Jun 6 2024, 8:52

Video: Paul Gascoigne has podcast panel in stitches after issuing comical response to failed United move

Jun 6 2024, 8:26