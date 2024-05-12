Turkington races to BTCC double at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington lies second in the series after the opening two rounds [Colin Turkington]

Colin Turkington won two of Sunday's three British Touring Car Championship races at Brands Hatch.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown won the opener ahead of Josh Cook and Ashley Sutton.

The four-time champion completed his double in race two with Tom Ingram second and Sutton again in third.

Turkington had to settle for eighth in the final race, which was won by Ronan Pearson.

"It's a long time since I've won two in a day – everything has just fallen into place for me," Turkington told the BTCC website.

"Track position has been key, once you get your car to the front it's a little easier."

Sutton leads the championship after two rounds with Turkington just two points back in second.

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson came in eigtht, 15th and seventh in his Speedworks Toyota.

Chris Smiley missed out on a top-10 finish with the Restart Racing driver 14th, 17th and 13th at the English circuit.