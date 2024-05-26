Turkington loses ground on leader Sutton at Snetterton

Colin Turkington had a best finish of seventh in Sunday round at Snetterton [Colin Turkington ]

Colin Turkington has dropped 11 points behind British Touring Car Championship leader Ashley Sutton after a disppointing round at Snetterton.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown started two points adrift of Sutton before coming in eighth, 15th and seventh in Sunday's three races.

Jake Hill won the opening two races with Rob Huff prevailing in the final race.

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson finished fifth, sixth and 16th in his Speedworks Toyota to lie 11th in the series.

Chris Smiley was 18th and 13th before failing to finish race three and the Restart Racing driver is 19th in the championship.

Four-time champion Turkington won two races in the previous round at Brands Hatch.