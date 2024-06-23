Turkington drops back in BTCC title race

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington has lost ground in the 2024 title race after a difficult round at Oulton Park.

After qualifying ninth, Turkington's BMW was left stranded on the grid at the start of race one after a clutch issue.

He completed the race a lap down, but put in a strong recovery drive in race two to finish in seventh.

Starting on the slower hard tyre, Turkington spun out of the final race of the day but recovered to finish in 15th place.

Turkington, 42, is now sixth in the standings at the halfway point of the season but is 65 points off WSR team-mate Jake Hill, who won the third race at Oulton.

Hyundai's Tom Ingram and Toyota's Josh Cook won the first two races.

Northern Ireland's Chris Smiley had his best weekend of the season for Restart Racing with two top-10 finishes.

Smiley finished 13th in race one in his Cupra Leon but improved to eighth in race two and ninth in race three.

Andrew Watson had a difficult weekend for Speedworks Toyota but collected three points finishes with a 10th and two 14th-place finishes.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, Irish teenager Alex Dunne backed up his historic second place in the Formula 3 sprint race with a seventh place finish in the feature race in Barcelona.