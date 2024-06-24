Turki Alalshikh wants women on next UFC Saudi Arabia card, targets early 2025 return

According to Turki Alalshikh, fans won’t have to wait too long for the next UFC Saudi Arabia event.

The UFC made its debut in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday with UFC on ABC 6 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The event was headlined by former champion Robert Whittaker, who knocked out short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov in Round 1.

The UFC recently extended its deal with Saudi Arabia, promising more events and even two Power Slap shows. Alalshikh says the next UFC Fight Night card should take place early 2025.

“In the first quarter (of next year),” Alalshikh said during the UFC on ABC 6 broadcast. “A big one. He (White) promised me to have a big card. Let’s see.”

No women competed on Saturday’s event, but Alalshikh wants to change that. He was pleasantly surprised with Saudi Arabia’s enthusiasm for the UFC and wants to up the stakes for the next card.

“I thank Dana. I am in shock,” Alalshikh said. “I know the UFC here has a lot of fans, but you see now, it’s changing my mind. I don’t think there’s a lot of fans like this, 12,000 until 1 a.m., and now I am asking Dana for the next card. We want to make it 30,000 here. We are waiting, and we want women also in the next fight.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie