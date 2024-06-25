Turkey's Montella says doctors have ruled Güler fit

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella heads into the decisive Group F clash with the Czech Republic on Wednesday with a furore back home about the fitness of young star Arda Güler still raging.

The 19-year-old only came on as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat by Portugal in the second group game but appears available to face the Czechs, with Turkey needing a point to go through to the last 16.

"He couldn't play from the first to the last minute against Portugal. It wasn't my decision, it was the doctors' decision," the Italian told a news conference in Hamburg on Tuesday. "If he doesn't play now, it's because of me."

Montella was criticized by Turkish media after a video of the training session before the Portugal game was later made public. It shows Güler trying to put on a bib, but Montella takes it from his hand and gives it to another player.

The coach said Güler had forgotten that he was supposed to do other exercises because of his unspecified injury.

But Montella is expected to restore the Real Madrid prospect to the starting XI after he scored a fine goal in the Turks' opening 3-1 win over Georgia.

"I've lived with pressure for 30 years. It's a question of how you manage it," added the former Italy striker and much travelled coach. "We are in control of our own destiny."