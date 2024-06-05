Turkey's Kabak out of Euro 2024 with cruciate ligament tear

Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak reacts disappointed after Bochum's goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum AND TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Turkey's Ozan Kabak has suffered a severe knee injury that will make him miss Euro 2024 as well as several months at his German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. David Inderlied/dpa

Turkey player Ozan Kabak has suffered a severe knee injury that will make him miss Euro 2024 as well as several months at his German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The Turkish federation said on Wednesday that Kabak ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right knee during the previous day's 0-0 draw in Italy in a tune-up match for the Euros in Germany which start next week.

Hoffenheim board member for sport Alexander Rose spoke of a "personal tragedy" for Kabak.

‘Thanks to his consistently strong performances for us at the club last season, he had also earned a permanent place in the Turkish national team in central defence and now had the big dream of playing a European Championship with his home country in his adopted country," Rosen said.

Turkey play Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic in the group stage of the June 14-July 14 Euros.