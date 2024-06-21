Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Portugal earned a narrow victory in their opening game of Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Portugal take on Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, with the Selecao looking to consolidate their place at the top of Group F after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week.

Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win, requiring a goal in added time to give them a narrow 2-1 victory in their opening game of Euro 2024.

And Turkey, who won in a fascinating encounter against Georgia in Dortmund in their opening game, currently sit at the top of their group and could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents will be strong favourites.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a wonderful second to announce his arrival on the international stage in their first game, and their main players – including Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Kenan Yildiz – will need to be on top form if they’re to get what would be a famous win.

Here is everything you need to know about the Group F fixture.

When is Turkey vs Portugal?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

There are no fresh injury concerns for either side, with Turkey able to field a similar side to the one that beat Georgia.

However, head coach Vincenzo Montella may look for more defensive solidity, so don’t be surprised if the formation changes and players such as Celik or Demiral come into the starting eleven.

For Portugal, Roberto Martinez’s experimental starting eleven didn’t seem to work, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll make wholesale changes. He may revert to four in defence, with Bernardo Silva dropping into midfield and another winger coming into attack, or he may bring in some more midfield steel with someone like Joao Palhinha.

Several players, including Rafa Leao and Diogo Dalot, failed to impress and could lose their places, though Ronaldo will likely start again.

Predicted line-ups

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

Odds

Turkey - 4/1

Draw - 12/5

Portugal - 1/2

Prediction

Though Turkey got the win in the end against Georgia, their defence was cut open far too easily on several occasions – this is something Portugal will likely punish when given the opportunity. Turkey 1-3 Portugal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.