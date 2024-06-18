Turkey vs Georgia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Turkey's Euro 2024 campaign gets underway in Dortmund on Tuesday evening when they take on tournament novices Georgia in Group F.

Tipped by many to go under the radar and enjoy a deep run three years ago, Turkey instead fell flat on their faces at Euro 2020. Optimism surrounding Vincenzo Montella's side hasn't quite been so pronounced heading into Euro 2024 despite their strong qualification campaign.

The litany of Turkish diasporas in Central Europe means they're bound to be heavily supported this summer and the atmosphere's set to be fervent at the home of the 'Yellow Wall' on Tuesday. Georgian football fans have waited forever to see their nation compete in a major tournament.

A penalty shootout victory over Greece in March meant they qualified via the play-offs and they'll be keen to prove they're much more than 'the country Kvicha Kvaratskhelia plays for' this summer.

Here is 90min's guide to the Group F fixture between Turkey and Georgia.

Turkey vs Georgia H2H record (Last Five Games)

Turkey : 3 wins

Georgia : 1 win

Draws: 1

Last meeting: Georgia 1-3 Turkey (24 May 2012) - International Friendly

Current form

Turkey team news

Montella's squad is packed with youthful attacking exuberance and Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz are expected to feature in the Turkey team on Tuesday.

The highly-regarded Guler finished his debut season at Real Madrid strongly, while Yildiz, once of Bayern Munich, flashed his talent for Juventus last term.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Ozan Kocku are set to operate in a technically gifted midfield pivot, but illness could rule seasoned playmaker Yusuf Yazici out of action.

Turkey predicted lineup vs Georgia

Turkey predicted lineup vs Georgia (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ozcan; Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz.

Georgia team news

Giorgi Loria is suspended but the veteran goalkeeper is only expected to play a back-up role this summer.

Willy Sagnol has an injury concern in the form of Otar Kiteishvili, who's been training alone ahead of Tuesday's gane, but there's hope the midfielder will be fit enough to start against Turkey.

Metz's Georges Mikautadze is set to start alongside Georgia's superstar Kvaratskhelia up top.

Georgia predicted lineup vs Turkey

Denmark predicted lineup vs Turkey (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Shengelia; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Turkey vs Georgia score prediction

Turkey head into Euro 2024 in pretty dire form, but the tempered expectations mean Montella's side could surprise a few this summer. Their spritely attacking talents could make a splash and they've got the midfielders capable of controlling and dictating games.

They should have much of the ball on Tuesday against a Georgia team that will be aggressive but also look to exploit their opponents on the counter. Given the outlets they boast, Sagnol's team could have success in this regard.

Georgia certainly aren't going to be a walkover and Turkey will have to slog it out if they're to start the tournament with a win.