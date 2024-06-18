Turkey vs Georgia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of Group F match today

Playing in their first major tournament Georgia are led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (AP)

Euro 2024 continues today with Turkey vs Georgia in Group F action following the drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe in France’s 1-0 win over Austria last night.

And Vincenzo Montella’s side come into the tournament in terrible form having not won any of their last five outings. They were dispatched 6-1 by Austria in March and lost 2-1 to Poland in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

But, Turkey have a talented squad with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to put their stamp on this tournament and ensure a better performance than Turkey’s bottom-placed finish at Euro 2020.

In contrast, Georgia are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after they beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Since then they have played a confidence-building 3-1 win over Montenegro and, led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will hope to cause an upset this evening.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the next match between Turkey and Georgia:

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

Turkey take on Georgia in Group F opener with kick off at 5pm

Georgia are playing in their first ever major international tournament

Romelu Lukaku’s luckless run continues as Slovakia claim first shock of Euro 2024

13:19 , Mike Jones

Slovakia produced the first major shock of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku endured a day to forget.

Lukaku squandered a number of chances in Frankfurt and when he did find the net, on two occasions in the second half, both were ruled out for infringements.

It continued the Belgium top scorer’s luckless run of form at major tournaments after he missed several chances in their group-stage exit against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.

Romania were far too good but Ukraine have already won at Euro 2024

13:11 , Mike Jones

Perhaps the occasion got the better of them but, given what Ukraine have been through in the past two years and beyond, maybe there was nothing left to give.

Even before their European Championship opener had got under way, Ukraine had already won, qualifying for a fourth successive Euros two years after Russia sent missiles in Kyiv’s direction.

Such an achievement cannot be overlooked. With their support hindered by the realities of war, after completing a qualification campaign entirely on the road, a vibrant Romania proved just a step too far, one goal in particular worthy of the grandest of stages.

How Portugal’s unexpected decision with Cristiano Ronaldo made them huge Euro 2024 contenders

13:03 , Mike Jones

When Roberto Martinez first took the Portugal job in January 2023, in a move that wasn’t exactly universally celebrated, there was one source of tension weighing over everything.

The Catalan was expected to make the final decision on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international future. Predecessor Fernando Santos had already started the process by leaving the Portuguese great out of the 2022 World Cup last-16 thrashing of Switzerland, with Ronaldo then decamping to the Saudi Pro League, which should have made the decision even easier.

It instead made what happened next all the more surprising. There was no tension between Ronaldo and Martinez. The new manager kept him in the squad, but also further integrated him into the team. While there had been a feeling that Martinez might be creating a huge problem for himself, it has instead proved the opposite. It’s been a non-issue, with Ronaldo remaining a productive player.

Portugal vs Czech Republic

12:56 , Mike Jones

Later on this evening will be the second Group F match of the day and the final fixture in the first round of matches. That one sees Portugal take on the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action and hoping to make his mark on what may well be his final European Championship. Roberto Martinez takes charge of a Portugal side backed to do well in this tournament and potentially go on to win the whole thing.

Turkey vs Georgia prediction

12:50 , Mike Jones

Turkey will likely have too much for their opponents, but they will need to keep their wits about them as they look to grab what could be a vital three points.

On paper, a squad containing Guler, Yildiz, Calhanoglu and Kokcu could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Turkey 2-0 Georgia.

Turkey v Georgia latest odds and predicted line-ups

12:44 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we think the two teams will line up for today’s first Euro 2024 clash:

Predicted line-ups

Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Kokcu, Calhanoglu; Guler, Akturkoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

And right here you can find the latest odds for the game:

Turkey - 3/4

Draw - 29/10

Georgia - 21/5

Turkey vs Georgia early team news?

12:38 , Mike Jones

Turkey have lost several players to injury in the lead-up to their opener, with defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ridvan Yilmaz all ruled out. In attack, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under and Umut Nayir are all injured, leaving space for players including Guler and Yildiz.

Expect Turkish mainstays including Demiral, Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz to start.

For Georgia, defender Solomon Kvirkvelia and midfielder Otar Kiteishvili are both doubts, but the rest of the squad is fit. Along with talisman Kvaratskhelia, expect Valencia keeper Mamardashvili to start, along with Watford’s Chakvetadze.

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia

12:32 , Mike Jones

The fixture will kick off at 5pm BST on Tuesday 18 June at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Turkey vs Georgia will be shown live on BBC 1 and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Turkey vs Georgia will be shown live on BBC 1 and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

12:26 , Mike Jones

Turkey begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Georgia today in Dortmund in the opening game of Group F.

Vincenzo Montella has a talented squad at his disposal, with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to make their mark on the tournament after Turkey finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.

They’ll be hoping to emulate their performance at Euro 2008, when a squad led by Semih Senturk reached the semi-finals.

And they face a Georgia side who are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after the minnows beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, they’ll hope to spring a few surprises of their own in their first opportunity to shine in the continental spotlight.

Good afternoon!

12:24 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Euro 2024. There are two matches taking place today with the first being a Group F clash between Turkey and Georgia.

Turkey underperformed at Euro 2020 after being backed as that tournament’s dark horses and will want to improve this time around. However they come into the competition in rotten form and will hope to build some momentum against Georgia today.

For their part, Georgia are playing in their first ever European Championship. They came through the play-offs to make it into the tournament proper and have been placed in a group they can potential get through. To do so they would need to get a positive result against Turkey this evening.

Kick off is at 5pm and we’ll have all the build-up throughout the day so stick with us.