Turkey talent Uzun disappointed about being dropped from Euro squad

1. FC Nuernberg's Can Uzun reacts during the German 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC vs 1. FC Nuremberg at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Turkey talent Can Uzun voiced disappointment on Saturday that he was not included in the final squad for Euro 2024 which starts next week in Germany. Andreas Gora/dpa

Turkey talent Can Uzun voiced disappointment on Saturday that he was not included in the final squad for Euro 2024 which starts next week in Germany.

Uzun, 18, scored 16 goals for German second division side Nuremberg in the past season and was called into the provisional group of the 2008 semi-finalists.

But he did not make the final squad of coach Vincenzo Montella for the Euros where Turkey face Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

"I'm really disappointed not to be in the squad now after a strong season and good performances. I can't understand this decision, but I will respect it," Uzun said in Turkish on Instagram.

Germany-born Uzun decided to play for Turkey instead of Germany, and won his maiden cap in March, after previously also representing Turkey at junior level.

He is expected to leave Nuremberg for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in summer, and vowed "to work harder from now on to play a good season in the Bundesliga at my new club and prove myself again!"

He said his time will come and he will "do everything I can to take part and play in the 2026 World Cup, that's my goal!"