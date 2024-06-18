Turkey stunners from Müldür, Güler sink Georgia 3-1 and end Euro rot

Turkey's Arda Guler applauds the fans during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Mert Müldür and Arda Güler scored wondergoals as Turkey beat debutants Georgia 3-1 on Tuesday to end an opening game rot in the most entertaining game so far at Euro 2024.

Müldür volleyed into the top left corner to put Turkey ahead in the 25th, and Real Madrid teenager Güler curled into the top left corner for the 65th-minute winner for two goal of the tournament contenders.

Kerem Aktürkoglu wrapped up matters into an empty Georgia goal with the last kick of the game in rainy Dortmund, which sent the tens of thousands of their fans into a frenzy.

First-timers Georgia played a big part in making this end-to-end Group F encounter so exciting and memorable.

They levelled in the 32nd from Georges Mikautadze and almost got another equalizer when Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar in the 70th, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the post in the best of a trio of stoppage-time chances.

Turkey hit the post from Kaan Ayhan early on and had a goal from Kenan Yildiz two minutes after Müldür's strike nullified for offside.

It was a maiden victory for Turkey in their first match at a European Championship, having lost that game in all five previous appearances.

Success on the 50th birthday of their coach Vincenzo Montella also ended a run of five games without victory since a friendly international victory in Germany in November.

Man of the Match Güler became the youngest player to score in a Euro debut match at 19 years 114 days, a fortnight younger than Cristiano Ronaldo who was on target at 19 years and 128 days in 2004.

The two could face each other on Saturday when Turkey play Portugal who were facing the Czech Republic in Tuesday's late game.

Güller said he was "happy" with his "great" goal but added: "I don't care about personal achievements; I'm all about the team and I'm delighted to play my part."

Montella said: "It was a match worthy of the finals. Our supporters were great, even when it was tough, and this victory is for them as well." He added it was "the best present I could have received" on his birthday.

Georgia's French coach Willy Sagnol said: "It's never nice when you lose but I think for my team we can be proud of our performance and putting Georgian football in such a positive light. I think we had as many chances at they did."

He said "a bit of talent, a bit of experience" was missing, "the sort of things we're only going to gain through being in tournaments like this. The more we play games like this the better we will be."

Breathless first half

Roared on by their massive fan base and large German diaspora, Turkey started full of purpose with Ayhan heading over six minutes into the match and firing against the left post four minutes later.

The breakthrough came when Ferdi Kadioglu crossed from the left, the ball was cleared but right into the path of Muldur, who volleyed it into the top right corner with his right foot.

Just two minutes later Yildiz tapped home off a cross from Güler but was ruled to be offside upon review.

It was a big let-off for Georgia who were back in the game in the 32nd when Kochorashvili crossed from the right and Mikautadze converted at the near post for the historic maiden goal at a big event.

The Metz striker almost hit again three minutes later but his shot went inches wide.

Turkey press and re-take lead after break

Turkey aimed to regain the lead after the break and Hakan Calhanoglu fired a long-range free-kick which Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had trouble parrying although it was aimed right at him.

The lead eventually came in the 65th when Turkey won the ball in Georgia's half and Güler superbly curled past Mamardashvili from outside the penalty area.

Final chances at both ends and decider

But the game was far from decided. Kochorashvili hit the bar after a one-two with Mikautadze five minutes later, and Yusuf Yazici's header from point-blank range in the 87th was saved by Mamardashvili at the other end.

That only set the stage for the stoppage-time drama, where first Kochorashvili and Mikautadze got in each other's way in a promising position, Kvaratskhelia then hit the right post, and Samet Akaydin headed away Zuriko Davitashvili's shot on the rebound.

Mamardashvili came up field for another Georgia corner kick but Turkey won the ball and Aktürkoglu ran across half the field to wrap up matters.

Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates scoring his side's third goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa