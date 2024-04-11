Turkey Season Success! Watch These Videos to Find Out How!

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Spring turkey season opens in Virginia on Saturday, April 13. Last year, more than 200,000 birds were harvested.

Turkeys can sometimes present a challenge, but there are things you can do before the season starts that hunters can do to improve their chances of success.

In the following videos, turkey hunting expert and Gobbler Talk-Virginia administrator Randy Frango takes us through some of the most important things to do before the season opens.

Pattern Your Gun

Test firing your weapon at a target can help you to determine the spray pattern of your shot and how the shells you have are working with your gun’s choke tube. Tighter is better. Test firing allows you to see which brand of shells and load work best with your gun.

Get Out, Look, Listen

You should be in the woods and fields before opening day to listen and look for birds. Knowing where they are can eliminate a lot of wasted effort during the season because it only makes sense to hunt where the birds are. Use your vehicle and feet to scout areas. Listen for birds and look for signs like scratching.

Talk Turkey

Turkey calls can be one of the best tools in your turkey arsenal. Use various and multiple calls to entice gobblers to come to you.

