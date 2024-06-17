Turkey looking forward to homelike support at Euro 2024

Turkish fans get into the mood in the stands during the International friendlies soccer match between Germany and Turkey at Olympic Stadium. Turkey can look forward to a lot of support at the European Championship. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Turkey are looking forward to a homelike support when they make their Euro 2024 debut on Tuesday against Georgia at Germany's largest football stadium.

Around 2.9 million people with a Turkish migration background live in Germany, and the many football fans among them want to make the Euros a home tournament for their team.

Although only just over 60,000 fans will be allowed into Borussia Dortmund's stadium on Tuesday, players expect it to be loud and emotional.

"They (the players) have asked me in recent months what it's like to play there. They'll be a bit taken aback," Dortmund and Turkey midfielder Salih Özcan said.

The team led by Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Madrid talent Arda Güler got a taste of the atmosphere at a packed public training session in Barsinghausen, Lower Saxony. The fans celebrated their players with chants and flags.

"I'm really very confident. We have a lot of quality, both in defence and in attack," Özcan said.

Long-serving Turkish international and German-born Hamit Altintop is also optimistic: "This team definitely has the potential to make history," the now chairman of the Turkish football association told the DHA news agency.

In Group F, Turkey also face 2016 champions Portugal and the Czech Republic.