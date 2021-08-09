How to Make Turkey Gravy Without Drippings (Yes, It's Possible!)

You can get a jump on Thanksgiving menu prep or sauce up your meal any day of year if you make this easy turkey gravy from scratch without drippings. Our foolproof recipe for homemade turkey gravy without drippings starts with canned broth and is ready in just 15 minutes. Learn how to make this no-drippings gravy, plus score tips about how to customize your creation, how to freeze the gravy, and how early in advance you can whip it up.