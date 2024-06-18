Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

A Georgia fan launches a punche towards a rival supporting Turkey (Reuters)

Fans of Georgia and Turkey brawled inside the BVB Stadion Dortmund an hour before kick-off in the two countries’ opening Euro 2024 match.

Video footage circulated on social media showed groups of opposing supporters clash in one corner of the stadium, with punches thrown and missiles launched before police intervened to quell the violent scenes.

The fighting came amid torrential rain in Dortmund on Tuesday which caused the stadium’s roof to leak waterfalls of rain on to fans below.

Police remained in place during the build-up to kick-off, at 6pm local time (5pm BST).

The teams are meeting in Group F, in what is Georgia’s first ever European Championship game.

Rain plunges from the roof inside Dortmund’s leaking stadium (Getty Images)

Fans clash ahead of the European Championship game (Reuters)

Police intervene to settle the situation (AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia started up front for Georgia, midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili replaced injured Otar Kiteishvili, while Giorgi Tsitaishvili started in place of winger Levan Shegelia, who is on the bench for coach Willy Sagnol’s side.

For Turkey, defender Merih Demiral and midfielder Salih Ozcan, who plays for local side Borussia Dortmund, are on the bench as manager Vincenzo Montella opts to start Samet Akaydin in defence and Orkun Kokcu as an attacking midfielder.

Montella is fielding a blend of youth and more experienced players against Georgia highlighted by Inter Milan maestro Hakan Calhanoglu, who is making his third appearance at the Euros – and his first with the captain’s armband, and Real Madrid’s 19-year-old forward Arda Guler is up front.