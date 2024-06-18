Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

Police stand next to Georgia fans in the stands, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Turkey and Georgia fans fought in the Dortmund stadium ahead of their Euro 2024 match on Tuesday but police were on hand to swiftly restore order.

The incident in one corner of the ground came around one hour before the kick-off of the Group F match. Fans fought each other, with cups and other objects also thrown before the authorities stepped in and cleared the area.

A large number of Turkish fans were expected to be at the game, many from the large Turkish community of around 2.9 million in Germany.

Georgia are making their debut at a major football tournament in a group which also includes Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Police stand next to fans in the stands, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia at the Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa