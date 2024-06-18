Turkey Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Match Analysis

Turkey started their Euro 2024 in the perfect manner, picking up a 2-1 win over Georgia in their first match in Group F. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group F is wide open. Portugal are the obvious favourites to finish top, but below them, any one of Turkey, the Czech Republic or Georgia will fancy their chances of taking second. After reaching the semi-finals and finishing third in 2008, it’s been nothing but misery at the Euros for Turkey, who failed to qualify for 2012 before exiting at the group stage of the last two editions. Euro 2020 was particularly painful with many backing Turkey to be dark horses, only for them to crash out without a single point while conceding eight goals and scoring just once. Can they make amends in Germany or will it end in further disappointment?

Group F – Matchday One

Both sides may well see this as their most winable group game, so we’re about as likely to see either an overly-cautious stalemate or two sides going gung-ho in an absolute thriller. There isn’t much to go off in terms of previous meetings, with these two nations not facing each other since a friendly back in May 2012 which, for the record, was won 3-1 by Turkey.

Group F – Matchday Two

Turkey’s biggest test comes in their second match against group favourites and 2016 European champions, Portugal. Turkey have only beaten Portugal on two occasions, but have never done so in a competitive match. Their most recent defeat was a heartbreaking 3-1 during qualifying playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, where Portugal managed to reach the quarter-finals. This will be the fourth meeting between these nations at the European Champions, with Portugal winning the previous three by a 5-0 combined scoreline.

Group F – Matchday Three

Group F Date Fixture Ground 26/06 Czech Republic vs Turkey (8pm) Volksparkstadion, Hamburg *All times BST

Depending on previous results, this might be the key clash in Group F when it comes to securing second spot. Each nation has won five of the 11 previous meetings with only one draw shared, but it’s Turkey who have enjoyed recent dominance with three wins in their last three against the Czech Republic; including during the Euro 2016 group stage.