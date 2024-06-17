Turkey coach counts on big Dortmund backing to help them beat Georgia

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella (C) gives instructions during public training ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella is looking forward to great fan support from Germany's large Turkish community for his team's European Championship opener against debutants Georgia on Tuesday.

"We've already seen Turkish pride. It's very, very strong," Montella told a news conference on Monday.

The Italian, who turns 50 on match day in Dortmund, promised: "We will honour the flag until the end."

His players can look forward to an atmosphere akin to a home game.

Tens of thousands of German-Turks are expected in the stadium.

"We should use this as an advantage," said midfielder Salih Özcan.

The 26-year-old, who is used to being cheered on by the famous Yellow Wall at Borussia Dortmund, added: "It will be a different feeling for me. I hope everyone comes in white and red."