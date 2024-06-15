Turkey boss Montella reveals where Real Madrid star Güler will play in Euro 2024

Turkish national team manager Vincenzo Montella has on Saturday provided an insight into his plans for Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler at the European Championships.

Turkey are set to kick their Euro 2024 campaign into gear on Tuesday evening, in a meeting with minnows Georgia.

And the country’s fanbase will no doubt be desperate to catch another glimpse of The Crescent-Stars’ latest breakthrough sensation, in Arda Güler.

Youngster Güler is of course fresh off a scintillating close to the campaign with the aforementioned Real Madrid, which saw the 19-year-old rack up six goals across his final seven appearances.

Speaking in a press conference late on Saturday, it therefore came as little surprise when the name of his side’s attacking sensation was put to boss Vincenzo Montella.

And the Italian tactician went on to reveal his plans to make use of Güler in a new-look role on the right flank, after the former Fenerbahçe talent starred in a 45-minute cameo out wide against Poland earlier this week:

“Arda Güler seems to be closer to the right wing than as a #10. He played really well last game, and I want to start with him.”

