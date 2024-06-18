Turkey boss Montella hails Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Turkey national team head coach Vincenzo Montella has moved to reveal his appreciation for midfield starlet Arda Güler.

As much comes as the 19-year-old prepares to play his part in his country’s Euro 2024 opening fixture against Georgia on Tuesday evening.

Güler, of course, is fresh off an absolutely scintillating close to the campaign at club level.

After at last being afforded a consistent chance to showcase his talents by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, the youngster grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Across his final seven appearances of the term, Güler managed to find the net on a head-turning six occasions.

Such exploits were rewarded by way of a call-up to his nation’s final squad for the European Championships, with all of a Turkey persuasion no doubt desperate to catch another glimpse of their latest breakthrough talent over the weeks ahead.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side kicking their campaign into gear against the aforementioned Georgia on Tuesday, Vincenzo Montella, in turn, was drawn on Güler’s place in his setup.

And Turkey’s headmaster made use of the opportunity to praise the former Fenerbahçe prodigy, explaining:

“Arda Güler is a very important player for Turkey. Playing at Euro 2024 at his age, shows that he is a high quality player. He joined us here with a winning mentality, and we believe in him.”

Conor Laird | GSFN