Turang leads Brewers against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (37-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-32, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -170, Tigers +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers after Brice Turang had four hits on Friday in a 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Detroit is 31-32 overall and 14-16 at home. The Tigers are 23-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee is 19-16 in road games and 37-26 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Vierling has eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .282 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 11-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .468. Christian Yelich is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .194 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (abdominal), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Brewers: Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.