Tupelo's Weller named to pair of All-State teams

May 17—It's been a good week for Tupelo standout Davin Weller. The THS senior learned he would represent the Tigers on two different All-State teams.

Weller was named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Small East All-State team and is one of five local athletes to make the roster for the Oklahoma Native All-State Association baseball squad.

Weller was a force on the mound this spring for the Tigers and helped lead Tupelo to its fifth consecutive spring state tournament appearance. He finished the season with 82 strikeouts in 48.2 innings and had a 0.719 ERA. Weller also finished with a .548 on-base percentage.

"I'm very proud of Davin," said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller, Davin's father. "It's a tremendous accomplishment for him and our baseball program."

The OBCA All-State small-school game is June 2 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.

The Tigers finished 21-7 and ranked No. 3 in Class B.

Other members of the OBCA Small East All-State team include Pete Goodson of Tushka, Brex Caldwell of Panama, Carson Culbreath of Caddo, Tucker Wooten of Wister, Ethan Douglas of Dale, Maddox Edwards of Oktaha, Tagen Simon of Tushka, Briggs Roe of Morrison; Kale Testerman of Oktaha; Keegan Robertson of Rattan; Logan Smith of Rattan; Zach Mullen of Dewar and Dayton Forsythe of Dale.

Coaching the Small East squad will be Dax Simon of Tushka.

Local players joining Weller on the ONASA baseball squad include THS teammate Taecyn Meek, Tyler Larsh of Stonewall, Cooper McCage of Byng and Dalton O'Dell of Coalgate.

The Native All-State baseball game is Saturday, June 8.