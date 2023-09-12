Tupelo's Shamaar Darden to miss several weeks with ankle injury

Sep. 11—Tupelo defensive back Shamaar Darden could miss the rest of the regular season after suffering an ankle injury on Friday.

The Ole Miss commit had surgery Saturday morning. Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said Darden might be able to return by in time for either the season finale against Starkville on Nov. 2 or the first round of the playoffs the following week.

Darden, a senior, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Hernando. The Golden Wave (3-0) went on to win, 40-0.

Darden has made nine tackles and defended three passes this season. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He committed to Ole Miss in late June.

Tupelo, the Daily Journal's No. 1-ranked Large School, returns to action Friday with a trip to Oxford.

Winfun out

North Pontotoc quarterback Drew Winfun is out with a broken hand.

The sophomore suffered the injury to his throwing hand in the season opener but played with it through Week 2. He had surgery last week and did not play in Friday's 38-13 loss to Corinth; wide receiver Tyler Pickens took over QB duties.

Winfun is North Pontotoc's leading rusher, with 400 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also completed 10 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two TDs.

It's not known when he will return to action.

The Vikings (2-1) visit rival Pontotoc this week.

