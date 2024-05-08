Tupelo's Reed, 4 other area players named Mr. Baseball

Five area players have been voted Mr. Baseball in their respective classification.

Tupelo’s Lake Reed (Class 7A), Ripley’s Ty Long (4A), Mooreville’s Mason McMillin (3A), East Union’s Landon Harmon (2A) and Pine Grove’s Gehrig Shinall (1A) were announced Tuesday as winners.

The other honorees are Cole Richardson of South Jones (5A) and Camden Clark of West Jones (6A).

Reed, a senior pitcher and catcher, batted .418 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.

Long, a senior shortstop and pitcher, has been nearly untouchable on the mound. In 67 innings, he has allowed just three earned runs for an ERA of 0.31 and is 11-0. Long also has 140 strikeouts against 19 walks. At the plate, he’s batting .506 five five homers, 20 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Long will lead Ripley into the 4A North finals this weekend.

McMillin, a senior shortstop and pitcher, is hitting .441 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs and 45 runs scored. On the bump, he’s 6-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.

McMillin and the Troopers are playing East Webster this weekend in the 3A North finals.

Harmon, a junior Mississippi State commit, also won this award last year. This season, the staff ace is is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. And he’s been much improved at the plate this year, hitting .416 with six home runs.

Harmon’s Urchins, the two-time reigning 2A state champs, will face Hamilton this weekend in the North finals.

Shinall, a senior catcher and pitcher, is batting .509 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and 22 runs scored. On the mound, he’s 7-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

Shinall has led the Panthers to the Class 1A North finals, where they will face Biggersville this weekend.

The winners were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members. The honorees will be recognized during the state championships in Pearl (May 21-25), and there will be an awards luncheon at the MHSAA Conference Center in Clinton on May 28.