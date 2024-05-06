Tupelo's Maison Dunn commits to Ole Miss

Tupelo defensive back Maison Dunn has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Sunday. Dunn, listed at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 16 prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports. Dunn had offers from LSU, Mississippi State and Minnesota, among others.

Ole Miss signed Dunn’s former Tupelo teammate, defensive back Shamaar Darden, in its 2024 class.

Dunn made 21 tackles and intercepted two passes in 11 games for Tupelo in 2023, helping lead the Golden Wave to a 9-3 record and berth in the 7A quarterfinals. He is third in-state commit for the Rebels in its 2025 class.