Tupelo skateboarders hope to take home the trophy a second time at Red Bull Terminal Takeover

TUPELO — Returning with hopes to replicate the success of last year, local skaters connected to the skateboard shop Change hope to bring home the crown again during the 4th annual Red Bull Terminal Takeover.

Each year for the last four years, Red Bull sponsors a skateboarding event that sees the closing of the New Orleans airport for three days. During that time, park and street skaters from towns and cities around the region and world take part in a skate jam, resulting in a film contest up to public vote. Last year, Tupelo took home $5,000, beating the likes of Houston, Texas and New Orleans and Baton Rouge skaters.

“If we could do a never before seen two piece win, that would be magical,” Owner of local skateboard shop Change Matt Robinson said.

Tupelo’s team includes Robinson, Ignacio Arriagada, Skyler King, Jeremy Luttrell, Willie Nelson, Wallace Owen, John Presley and Carter Riley.

“It was awesome. It was a super rad, fun time. I think it keeps getting better every year,” Riley said, noting that this year was the first year this group of skaters came together in this configuration. “It was just this moment of ‘wow we did it.’ This was an unprecedented crew, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Voting started Monday and runs through the 27th. As of Thursday, Tupelo was in 5th place, with Katy’s team, in a significant lead at 32% of the vote. Those interested in voting can visit redbull.com/us-en/projects/red-bull-terminal-takeover.

“I know we are trailing, but we haven’t put out the call for the community to rise up and go vote,” Robinson said.

He said there was a moment after the contest ended when all the teams were together for an afterparty concert that it all sunk in, dubbing it an “out-of-body experience,” where he digested the weekend.

“Our little skate tribe came representing our village, and we asking our village to vote for our tribe,” Riley said. “Everyone is still star struck that … Red Bull knows and cares about Tupelo.”

Robinson said he enjoys watching his team perform highly athletic tricks and experiencing the thrills alongside them.

This year, Tupelo returns for the third year in a row, competing against teams from all over the region, including New Orleans, Louisiana; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Pensacola, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Katy, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Durham, North Carolina; and Fairfax, Virginia. One team is even from Tokai, Japan.

This was the first year a team from out of the country participated, and Riley said at first he and others were intimidated by the idea of one team representing an entire country. Despite this, he believed Tupelo’s talent shines brighter in their video.

Arriagada, who is from Austin, Texas, filmed this year’s video. Riley said the filming skill is just as if not more important than the tricks themselves.

“It is not always about the how cool skater is. It is also about how cool can the filmer make it look,” Riley said.

Robinson noted that last years $5,000 and the matching $5,000 from Mama Justice alongside $1,000 from Corey Seawright, owner of Mississippi Premier Inspection, went to the construction of beginner skatepark. The park is complete, but has not been installed, Robinson said.

“We are working really closely with Alex (Farned) at Park and Rec and this process,” he said. “We are in the process of having all this stuff permanently installed at Gum Tree Park.”