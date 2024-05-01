Tupelo returning to state for ninth straight time

May 1—TUPELO — Senior Davin Weller made sure the Tupelo Tigers were heading back to the state tournament.

Weller pitched seven strong innings from the mound and also made an impact at the plate to help the third-ranked Tigers scoot past No. 14 Vici 8-1 in a Class B Regional championship contest hosted by the Don Weller Baseball Facility.

Coach Clay Weller's club improved to 20-6 on the year and will not battle No. 6 Kiowa at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament to be played at Moore High School. Vici ended its season at 18-12.

Tupelo will be making its ninth consecutive state tournament appearance and fourth straight in the spring. The last time the Tigers won a spring state title was back in 2007.

Tupelo 8, Vici 1

Davin Weller struck out 10, walked three, scattered five hits and allowed just one earned run in the impressive complete-game outing. He also finished 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored at the plate.

Tupelo led 4-1 after four full innings and tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. That uprising included base hits by Weller and Luke Foreman, a hit batter and consecutive walks to Briesan Bastible, Colton Bourland and Kane Wilkerson.

Tupelo finished with six total hits, including a 2-for-3 outing by Foreman, who scored two runs.

The Tigers were able to take advantage of 11 total walks and four hit batters.

Kason Leach finished 2-for-4 to lead Vici at the plate. Hakiya Heap of Birds knocked in the only run of the game for the Indians.