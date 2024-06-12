Tupelo promotes Scott Gann to head baseball coach

TUPELO – Scott Gann has been hired as Tupelo High School’s head baseball coach.

Gann, an assistant for the Golden Wave since 2019, received school board approval on Tuesday. He replaces Justin Reed, who retired after nine seasons.

Gann established his bona fides before coming to Tupelo. He led Houston for eight seasons, had a record of 187-75-2, and led the Hilltoppers to the Class 3A state title in 2016.

“Being here the last several years got me adjusted and acquainted to a much bigger place than Houston,” Gann said. “A lot of good people here and a championship mentality and the standard that’s been set a long time ago.”

Tupelo’s most recent baseball title came in 2017, under Reed, who was 161-89 with the Wave. Reed is still with Tupelo as head of athletic grounds.

Tupelo went 18-10 this past season and lost in the first round of the 7A playoffs. Senior Lake Reed – the former coach’s son – was named Mississippi’s 7A Mr. Baseball.

“Great coaches have great players, and we’ve got a lot of great players here,” Gann said. “Over the years we’ve had a first-round draft pick, we’ve had a College World Series champion, a World Series champion.

“Championships are the standard around here, and that’ll definitely be our mentality.”

After graduating from Mississippi State in 2007, Gann returned to Houston, his alma mater, as an assistant coach. He assumed head coaching duties three years later.

In addition to the state title, Houston won three region championships and two North half titles under Gann.

During his time as a Tupelo assistant, Gann was the hitting coordinator, and he coached outfielders and catchers.

Track hire

Tupelo also made an in-house hire for its track and field coaching vacancy: Teneeshia Jones-Boyd, who has been at Tupelo since 2016 as girls cross country head coach and assistant track coach. She led the cross country squad to a state title last fall.

“I’ve had the best coaches along the way to prepare me for this,” Jones-Boyd said. “I look forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to lead this great program.”